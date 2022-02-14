Falling in Love Again: Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla to produce anthology of Ruskin Bond's love stories

There is something charming about old-world romance, that feels so effortlessly familiar and timeless at the same time. Laced with simplicity, can one deny that it’s what we are all seeking? Well, to satisfy our quest for tender love, Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla have something special to offer.

Under their banners Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd. and Mini Films, the duo are all set to announce their next - 'Falling in Love Again' by Ruskin Bond. The powerhouse producer duo have acquired the rights of Bond’s romantic short stories to whip up a moving anthology series.

Producer Deepak Mukut says, “The last two years have left a deep void in our hearts. I think it’s the perfect time to explore stories of love, of sweet bygone times. These stories are packed in nostalgia and charm which will be such a delight to watch on screen. I am so excited that Ruskin Bond has trusted us with his precious works and we will do our best to live up to the expectations of his fans.”

Producer Mansi Bagla who wanted to bring back love again states , “The whole idea of love has shifted so drastically that as a movie-goer myself, I have missed the sweet nothings and simplicity we associated with romance. It was during the shooting of our last film in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand (Bond’s hometown), that we revisited one of my favourite short stories by Ruskin Bond. I don’t know if it was the magic of the hills or the beauty of his writing, but I knew I wanted to pursue this for our next. Luckily for me, things just fell in place when I contacted his grandson Siddharth Bond. This project is a special piece of my heart and I can’t wait to start it.”

Ruskin Bond tells us, “Love is that one emotion that remains timeless. Everything can change around us and yet our desire to be loved remains. Over the years, I have written a lot about love, for every age group. These are stories of deep friendship, companionship and everything in between. When the opportunity of these stories being adapted for screen came by way, I had to say yes. It is a good reminder that all we need from life are the simple things and I want the generations to come to know a bit of it before the fast paced world we live in depletes it.”

The project is currently in pre-production as Deepak and Mansi to lock the cast and directors for the project.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:41 PM IST