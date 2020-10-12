Fake TRP case: Salman Khan kaha hai? 'Bigg Boss' finally replies to Arnab Goswami

Amid the recent fake TRP scandal involving Arnab Goswami's Republic TV, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan seems to have taken an indirect jibe at him.

On Saturday, during 'Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka War episode, the 'Dabangg' actor, without mentioning any names, told the contestants, "Bigg Boss ke andar ya kisi bhi show ke andar, you have to play the right game. Yeh nahi ki TRP ke liye kuch bhi khelo. Bahut achcha ja rahe ho tum log. From Day-1, I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Not by ki yaar yeh bakwas kar raha hai, jhoot bol raha hai, chilla raha hai. Point yeh nahi hai. Woh aapke channel ko bandh kar denge."

"Jo mujhe kehna tha, indirectly maine keh diya," he added, making it even more obvious.

For the uninitiated, Arnab Goswami had recently called out Khan for staying mum on the drugs angle linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death that is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

"Kahan hai Salman Khan? Bolti band kyun? Chup kyun ho Salman? Kiss sheher mein ho tum? Kiss desh mein ho tum? Bigg Boss dialogue chahiye haath mein, usko padhoge ratta maar ke," Goswami had said.