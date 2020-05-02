Fake TikTok video on Amitabh Bachchan's 'death' draws fury on social media

With the back to back deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, social media has turned into a death hoax for other senior actors too.

On Thursday evening, a section of the media started floating the news that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is hospitalised. However, his family has confirmed to IANS that Shah is fine and healthy, and is in his residence in the city.

"He's absolutely fine, and is observing lockdown with my aunt Ratna in Mumbai, it is fake news," confirmied Saira Shah Halim, niece of the actor told IANS.

According to Saira, her father Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, had spoken to the veteran actor a short while ago, and was assured that Naseeruddin Shah is hale and healthy.

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday due to colon infection. He was 53.

Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67. "He is no more. He has passed away," Randhir told PTI. Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.