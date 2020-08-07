Fake Followers Case: Rapper Badshah arrives at Mumbai Crime Branch to record statement

Rapper Badshah on Friday arrived at the Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning in the alleged fake followers racket case, reported ANI. The report also claimed that the musician was questioned on Thursday too.

Former IPL commentator cum host Gaurav Kapur and radio jockey Roshan Abbas were summoned earlier, by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged fake followers' case.

According to sources in the Mumbai Police, the two had been summoned to record their statement in the case. The SIT had earlier informed the media that 25 people have been verified in the fake social media followers case, but refused to disclose the names of people involved, saying that it may hamper the investigation in the matter.

Now, popular singer Badshah has recorded a statement in the case.