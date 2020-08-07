Fake Followers Case: Rapper Badshah arrives at Mumbai Crime Branch to record statement

Rapper Badshah on Friday arrived at the Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning in the alleged fake followers racket case, reported ANI. The report also claimed that the musician was questioned on Thursday too.
Former IPL commentator cum host Gaurav Kapur and radio jockey Roshan Abbas were summoned earlier, by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged fake followers' case.
According to sources in the Mumbai Police, the two had been summoned to record their statement in the case. The SIT had earlier informed the media that 25 people have been verified in the fake social media followers case, but refused to disclose the names of people involved, saying that it may hamper the investigation in the matter.
Now, popular singer Badshah has recorded a statement in the case.
Several PR agencies provide "fake" social media followers to Bollywood celebrities or other "big people" and such followers are used for trolling and data theft, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said in a video message.
Last month, the Mumbai Police had arrested 29-year-old Kashif Mansoor in fake social media followers case for allegedly selling fake followers. As per the Mumbai Police, Mansoor, a civil engineer, has completed 25,000 orders to date and sold 2.3 crore fake followers.
Earlier, Mumbai Police arrested a man who made a fake profile of Bollywood playback singer and claimed that he manages her social media accounts. The accused had allegedly contacted some Bollywood personalities and claimed he can increase their social media followers the way he increased the singer's followers.
During the investigation, the SIT found about 100 companies selling fake social media followers.
The agency has recorded around 20 statements in the matter. Notably, the SIT has also written to France government (via MEA) and sought details of FollowersKart, one of the main accused companies (France-based).
(With inputs from ANI)
