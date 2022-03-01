'Fake English accent': Neha Kakkar brutally trolled for her latest music video 'Narazgi'

Singer Neha Kakkar, who is one of the most followed Indian music artist on Instagram, created quite a buzz with her latest song 'Narazgi'.

The song, sung and directed by Neha also features Akshay Oberoi. It will make you emotional and fall in love at the same time.

As soon as Neha shared the video of the song on social media, her husband Rohan Preet Singh commented, "Just wow!! I’m in love with you and this song." Neha's brother, singer Tony Kakkar wrote, "Bliss."

However, it looks like netizens are not much impressed by Neha's song.

The lyrics of the song go like, "I feel so lonely, lonely without you baby!" Neha can be seen singing at a party in the music video.

The video was also shared a paparazzi on Instagram. Taking to the comments section of the post, netizens trolled Neha for her 'fake English accent' in the video.

"Such a forceful fake english accent," a user wrote. "What’s up with the accent?" another user commented.

"Sound too irritating auto tune too high," read a comment.

"Faltu me English gaa rahi hai aajkal Neha Kakkar naak se gaati hai," another comment read.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Neha started off by participating in the singing reality show 'Indian Idol season 2', but did not make it to the winning league. Fast-forward to the present and she was one of the judges on the same show.

Neha then went on to deliver many Bollywood chartbusters like 'Second Hand Jawaani', 'London Thumakda', 'Aankh Maarey', 'Dilbar' and 'Kar Gayi Chul' among many others.

Recently, Neha also sang Jacqueline Fernandez and '365 Days' star Michele Morrone's song 'Mud Mud Ke'.

ALSO READ Photos: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh share a passionate kiss in front of Eiffel Tower

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:19 PM IST