Fact Check: Did Saroj Khan die due to COVID-19?

Khan is survived by son Raju Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan.

Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad.

"We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days," Sukaina told PTI.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan, who was known as Masterji, choreographed more than 2,000 songs.

Khan's best work was with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, the prominent dancing stars of the 80s and 90s.

She got her first break as an independent choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974 but it took Sridevi's Hawa Hawai song in 1987 film Mr India for her to receive acclaim as a dance choreographer of repute.

There was no looking back for Khan after the success of the song. She choreographed Sridevi in films such as Nagina and Chandni.

But it was her work with Madhuri Dixit that made her famous.

Starting with Ek Do Teen in Tezaab , she choreographed Madhuri in Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta and "Dola Re Dola" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas". She also choreographed Kareena Kapoor in "Ye Ishq Haaye".

She last choreographed for "Tabaah Hogaye", featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production "Kalank" in 2019.

Khan's death comes at a time when the film industry is already grappling with the loss of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Basu Chatterjee and Sushant Singh Rajput in recent months.