Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives review: Tracing lives of four star wives

This docu-drama gives a peak into the lives of four Bollywood besties and star wives/former actors — Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey. There is a plus and a flip side to every docu-drama, and this one is no exception. To begin with, it seems like the four girls are living a picture perfect life. Their lives, which look a lot like the movie ‘Sex and The City 2’ cleverly juxtaposed with a few strands from ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. Obviously, their trip to Doha, and how they manage to go everywhere, without the photogs following them looks staged.

In reality, these women have braved some trying times, not only being Bollywood Wives, but also while for carving a niche for themselves in society. Neelam Kothari (actor Samir Soni’s wife) openly speaks of her struggles, and touches up on the dark side of Bollywood. However, Seema Khan’s (actor Sohail Khan’s wife) story isn’t given as much prominence as Neelam’s. The challenges that Bhavana Pandey (actor Chunky Pandey's wife) faces while she is on the verge of starting Lovegem, a streetwear fashion brand, get washed away in oblivion.

At one point, Neelam rightly points out that being in Bollywood, or part of Bollywood, has its own set of highs and lows. And, one wishes these women had laid emphasis on the lows, and talked about how they kept themselves afloat during those times. Sussing out these strengths could have become a beacon of hope for a lot of aspiring women out there.

Husbands stay from the show, barring Sanjay Kapoor, who doesn’t mind the screen presence. Sameer Soni brazenly states he loves his space, and walks out from a dinner with friends the minute he feels that discomfort has set in. Sohail Khan and his son look like they have been forced to be a part of the drama.

These middle-aged stars also go on to criticise the new-age ways of cinema. Neelam expresses displeasure at the use of abusive language on screen. and adds that being a mother, she does have an example to set for her daughter, and must choose her roles wisely. Even as the couples discuss new age lingo, Sanjay Kapoor pronounces his dislike for the word ‘MILF’. He doesn’t say anything at the table, but his expressions clearly implies he isn’t comfortable about the loose use of a term like that. Bollywood does have a rooted value system that is often sanded off by GenZ.

Overall, the series cannot be termed as an organic docu-drama, but if viewed in positive light, one has quite a bit to take away from it.

Title: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari

Director: Uttam Domale

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: 2/5