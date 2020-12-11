Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Neelam Kothari Soni talks about getting fillers at the age of 50

Karan Johar's show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' has been the talk of the town ever since it started streaming on Netflix from November 27. Featuring Samir Soni's wife and former actress Neelam Kothari, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey, the show gives Bollywood buffs a glimpse of the 'fabulous lives' they have been living.

In one of the episodes, popular 90's actress Neelam Kothari Soni was seen getting fillers to look younger. Now, opening about the same, the 50-year-old has said that she doesn't feel there's anything wrong in getting fillers, face lift and anti-ageing treatments.

"I have no problem saying I am 50. I know that other women out there have had conversations with friends. Everyone is going through this ageing process. Whether in their minds or they are discussing it with their friends, they all want to look good and they don’t know what to do. So I told the creative team that I, myself, am going through this. I want to get something done but I am scared. I said I want to get a filler done. Very little, obviously. I asked if they wanted to capture it and they jumped at it," Neelam Kothari Soni said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.