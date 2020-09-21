Fabulous at 40: Karisma Kapoor shares glimpses of Kareena's 40th birthday bash

Megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday ringed in her 40th birthday with a fun-filled birthday bash along with her family members. Bebo's sister Karisma shared glimpses of the birthday party as she sent in warm wishes on the special occasion.

The 'Judwaa' actor shared a post on Instagram wherein she posted glimpses from the late-night celebrations. The post featured three pictures from the special celebration that see Kareena sporting a comfy look - sporting a Kaftan. In the first picture, the 'Good Newwz' star is seen posing with her birthday cake with a message 'Fabulous at 40'. The second one showcases a sweet family picture, featuring father Randhir Kapoor, mom Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma and the birthday girl Kareena.

In the third picture, Kareena is seen posing alongside husband Saif Ali Khan and other family members as the birthday girl got ready to blow the sparkling candles and cut the cake.