'Eyes not in sync with smile': Mandira Bedi's happy pic clicked by daughter Tara leaves netizens emotional

TV host-actress Mandira Bedi on Monday shared a picture of herself which was clicked by her daughter Tara and penned a sweet note.
The picture shows the '24' actress sitting on the floor, wearing athleisure ensemble.
Bedi, who lost her husband last month, said that she was asked by her five-year-old daughter to smile for the camera after a workout session.
"When my little girl asks me to smile after some post workout endorphins are doing their thing.. how can I refuse.. ?" she wrote in the caption and added the hashtag - 'begin again'.
The post received heartfelt comments from Mandira's friends and fans.
Actress Mouni Roy called her "my baby" while actor Samir Soni commented: "Keep it up Mandy!"
A fan wrote, "Your eyes...they are not in sync with your smile....more power to you.."
"Thank you Ma'am for inspiring us every single. Immense respect for you ma'am," commented another.
For the unversed, Mandira's husband Raj Kaushal died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.
Recently, Mandira organised a pooja at their residence to mark Kaushal's one-month death anniversary of director.
She had shared a picture of herself and her children Vir and Tara sitting in the front of havan kund.
Last week, Mandira also celebrated the fifth birthday of her daughter Tara, who was adopted by her and her late husband in July last year.
The actress had penned a heartfelt note for her daughter and shared a string of images featuring her son Vir, daughter Tara and her late husband.
"8th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain," it read.
