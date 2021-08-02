'Eyes not in sync with smile': Mandira Bedi's happy pic clicked by daughter Tara leaves netizens emotional

TV host-actress Mandira Bedi on Monday shared a picture of herself which was clicked by her daughter Tara and penned a sweet note.

The picture shows the '24' actress sitting on the floor, wearing athleisure ensemble.

Bedi, who lost her husband last month, said that she was asked by her five-year-old daughter to smile for the camera after a workout session.

"When my little girl asks me to smile after some post workout endorphins are doing their thing.. how can I refuse.. ?" she wrote in the caption and added the hashtag - 'begin again'.