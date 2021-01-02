Exhibitors write to Salman Khan urging him to release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' only in theatres on Eid 2021

Amid unconfirmed reports that Salman Khan has sold the satellite, theatrical, digital and music rights of his upcoming Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai for a whopping sum of Rs 230 crore to Zee Studios, cinema hall owners associations have written to the superstar requesting him to release the film only in theatres on Eid 2021.

Shared by the exhibitors on Saturday, the letter urged Salman to help the cinema hall sector during its time of struggle amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The letter is signed by exhibitors associations from different parts of the country including Uttarakhand, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Bihar, Telangana, Delhi, Dehradun and Hyderabad.

Exhibitors believe that the film will be a mass entertainer like most of Salman's Eid releases. The film can be expected to pull the audience into theatres, especially during a festival like Eid, and aid the struggling exhibition industry that has suffered huge losses during the ongoing pandemic.

The letter reads: "Dear Mr Salman Khan, Hope this letter finds you well. As you are aware, 2020 has been a rough year for millions of people across the country and the ones associated with India's film exhibition sector haven't been an exception. Over the last 10 months, hundreds of single screen/independent cinemas have pulled down their shutters permanently and this has resulted in the loss of livelihood for lakhs of people who were employed by them directly and indirectly.