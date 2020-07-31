Exclusive: Why Team Kangana's claim about a 'minister's son' being present at Sushant's party doesn't hold up

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been a crusader for Sushant Singh Rajput, demanding justice and a thorough investigation in the events that led to the actor’s demise.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34.

According to a report by Times Now, a minister's son was present at Sushant's party, which was held the night before his demise (June 13). The gathering however ended in a major fracas. The CCTVs were also mysteriously switched off leaving no evidence of the same.

Kangana’s team on Twitter shared the same news article and quote-tweeted it stating, “Everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin. Kangana is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide.”