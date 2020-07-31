Exclusive: Why Team Kangana's claim about a 'minister's son' being present at Sushant's party doesn't hold up

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been a crusader for Sushant Singh Rajput, demanding justice and a thorough investigation in the events that led to the actor’s demise.
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34.
According to a report by Times Now, a minister's son was present at Sushant's party, which was held the night before his demise (June 13). The gathering however ended in a major fracas. The CCTVs were also mysteriously switched off leaving no evidence of the same.
Kangana’s team on Twitter shared the same news article and quote-tweeted it stating, “Everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin. Kangana is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide.”
According to FPJ sources, the ‘minister’s son’ as mentioned above was at his residence on June 13, which happens to be his birthday, adhering to the lockdown. The ‘minister’s son’ also publicly had declared that he wouldn’t be celebrating his birthday this year, hence the discussion regarding attending any party, least of all someone else’s doesn’t arise. Furthermore, the ‘minister’s son’s’ held multiple public engagements the following day and records are in the public domain to prove that as well.
Earlier this week, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that Kangana Ranaut, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, run by Karan Johar, and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will be summoned by Mumbai Police.
"In one or two days Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon," Deshmukh told the media, according to a report in timesofindia.indiatimes.com.
On being asked if Johar himself would be summoned, the minister replied: "Karan Johar's manager has been summoned, and if needed we will summon Karan Johar as well."
Meanwhile, Team Kangana Ranaut reacted to Deshmukh's announcement, writing: "So Karan Johar's manager is summoned but not @AUThackeray's best friend @karanjohar!! @MumbaiPolice stop making a joke out of SSR murder investigations."
A second tweet on the account reads: "How can @MumbaiPolice display blatantly shameless nepotism even in issuing summons? Kangana has been issued summon not her manager but Chief Minister's son's best friend's manager is called for questioning, why? saheb ko pareshani na ho issliye (is it to ensure that sir is not inconvenienced)?"
