Exclusive!: Mrunal Thakur may star in Abhishek Varman's love triangle

Cinema Journal on Friday, reported that Alia Bhatt might reunite with Kalank director Abhishek Varman for a love triangle. The movie, which is currently at its nascent stage, will be a love triangle. While rumour has it that Alia will play one of the female leads, we’ve now exclusively learnt that Mrunal Thakur could also be a part of this exciting project. A reliable source mentions that Varman has considered Thakur to play the other central character in the flick, which is helmed by Dharma Productions.

Coming to the male lead for the film, a source close to the development reveals that the makers are currently looking for a fresh face. “No one has signed the dotted lines yet,” the source mentioned.

When we contacted Mrunal about the development, the actress maintained a “no comment” stance. We couldn’t get in touch with Varman for a comment. Production is expected to start in late 2021.

Mrunal has witnessed one of the most successful transitions from the small screen to the big screen in recent times. The actress who was a part of several hit TV shows, like Kumkum Bhagya, has her calendar is choc-o-blocked with several films.

She will be seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, next she has Toofan opposite Farhan Akhtar. She will also be seen opposite Abhimanyu Dassani in Aankh Micholi, and recently announced her latest war film Pippa which is being directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

The movie features Ishaan Khatter, and Priyanshu Painyuli alongside Mrunal. If things work out and Mrunal lands this big Dharma flick in her kitty, it’ll be another notch in her belt.