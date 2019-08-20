Ex flames Sajid Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez rekindle their friendship after 6 years?

Filmmaker Sajid Khan and actress Jacqueline Fernandez dated back in 2011, the two however over a year’s time has drifted apart and called it quit in 2013. The two recently were seen interacting with other hints at all is well between the two after 6 years apart.

Jacqueline relationship turned sour with Sajid but she is still close to his sister Farah Khan Kunder. They have worked together on and off screen. Jacqueline and Farah also judged the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 earlier.

She is currently shooting for Shirish Kunder's upcoming directorial Mrs Serial Killer and according to a report in Mumbai Mirror stats Sajid has dropped by on the sets and even drove Jacqueline home post the shoot. They also were reported to be texting each other again.

Sajid and Jacqueline met during the filming of Housefull 2 in 2011 and after their quick split and reports claimed the relationship had taken an ugly turn.