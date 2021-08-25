'Eww': Kiara Advani reacts to comments on her topless photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar

'Shershaah' actress Kiara Advani on Wednesday reacted to the comments she recieved on her racy topless picture from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar shoot.

Last year, when Dabboo Ratnani launched the 25th edition of his annual calendar, it was Kiara Advani's shot that made headlines. The 'Kabir Singh' actress went topless for the picture and was seen covering her modesty with a leaf.

Kiara, during her appearance on digital show 'Pinch By Arbaaz Khan Season 2', reacted to the comments her picture received on social media.

Arbaaz read the comment: "2020 mein bas yahi ek cheeze achi hui thi."

To this, Advani said, "I will take that as a compliment."

Another comment said, "Kaash! Yeh pata bakri kha jati (I wish a goat would eat the leaf)"

"Eww," said Kiara.

When Arbaaz asked her about what happened, Kiara said, "Mujhe khud pata nahi hai yeh kaha se kaha gaya."

The actress, who is always being scrutinised by the netizens, said that her parents always read comments on social media about their daughter.

Kiara said, "I ignore it (mean comments) as it does somewhere affect me. I want to have a normal day, and I don't want to go into reading comments....we're also humans. Sometimes I think, 'oh my mom will read it, my father will read it and they don't like it,' and they do (read it).

"My parents hashtag Kiara Advani every day, they want to know what is been written about me, what my fans are saying about me...they enjoy it. I tell my mom to ignore it, but she tells me that she wants to know what is being said about me. So when you talk about culture, I believe that being respectful to one another is an important part of it. People should understand 'ki yeh (actors) bhi insaan hai, inke bhi emotions hote hai', they are sensitive, and there must be a reason behind it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' that also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in key roles.

The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Amisha Patel, and Rajpal Yadav.

Besides the comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', she will also star in Shashank Khaitan's next with 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', and Shankar's next co-starring opposite Ram Charan.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 04:25 PM IST