e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:46 PM IST

'Everything is for you, always': Janhvi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on birth anniversary

Extending birthday wishes to her late mother, Kapoor in an Instagram post said "everything is for her everyday".
PTI

Actor Janhvi Kapoor remembered mother Sridevi on her 58th birth anniversary on Friday with an emotional post.

Sridevi, hailed as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018.

Extending birthday wishes to her late mother, Kapoor in an Instagram post said "everything is for her everyday".

"Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you," she wrote along with a throwback photo with Sridevi.

The veteran actor was married to producer Boney Kapoor and shared daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with him.

Kapoor, who made her debut with "Dhadak" in 2018 soon after her mother's death, will next be seen in Aanand L Rai-produced "Good Luck Jerry" and "Dostana 2", backed by Karan Johar

ALSO READ

Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Doting mom's best moments with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor
Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:46 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal