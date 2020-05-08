Everyday Phenomenal: Sonam and Anand celebrate their second anniversary - a look at their special moments

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating their wedding anniversary on Friday. The two tied the knot in 2018 and had a big fat Punjabi wedding, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. The wedding festivities went on for three days and the candid pictures of the lovebirds left internet gushing over them. The couple that has been married for two years still leaves us in awe with their cute videos and amazing chemistry. As they celebrate their second wedding anniversary, let's take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's best moments.

1. Sonam Kapoor attending 71st Cannes Film Festival

After having a glitzy wedding which was attended by many stalwarts from the film fraternity, Sonam and Anand ditched a honeymoon as the actress had to attend Cannes. Just a week after tying the knot with the love of her life, Sonam left everyone stunned when she flew down for 71st edition of the film festival. She was seen rocking an all white ensemble which she teamed up with her new wedding ring, a parandi and hands full of Henna. Sharing pictures from the festival, Sonam had the sweetest caption. She wrote, "Anand Ahuja, this was for us."

2. Everyday Phenomenal

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have a dedicated hashtag that they use on social media, while posting their loved up pictures and goofy videos. The couple has never shied away from showing some public display of affection on social media. Sonam is often posting pictures of the two with the cutest captions. On Valentines day, continuing her hashtag saga of 'everyday phenomenal', sharing an adorable throwback smooch, Sonam gave fans a sneak peek of an intimate moment she shared with husband Anand Ahuja. The picture shows Sonam and Anand beside the romantic hotspot Eiffel Tower. She captioned the picture as, “Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture ! I love you forever my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions , I’ve never been happier my love.” Anand also commented on the post by writing, "Scandalousssss. Magical, but scandalous!Love you @sonamkapoor"