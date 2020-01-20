‘Every week I’m told where and when he’s is getting married’: David Dhawan on Varun and Natasha’s Goa wedding

Childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been very secretive about their relationship, apart from casual public appearances and taking romantic vacations to picturesque locations. Ever since reports of them getting hitched soon started doing rounds on social media, fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple’s wedding details.

A report in Bollywood Hungama mentioned a quote by a producer stating Varun and Natasha will tie the knot in May this year, at a luxury hotel in Goa. “Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including Mehendi, Sangeet and Reception—and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa. A few Bollywood bigwigs have been informed to keep some dates between the second and third week of May for Varun and Natasha’s wedding free, though those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won’t be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun’s wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood!”