Ever-young actor Anil Kapoor turns 63 today

"To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength.

I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are. Happy 21st," Kapoor captioned the post. Kapoor's wife shared a picture of his husband having wine and penned a heartfelt post.

"My day is not complete if I don't tell you how much I love you .. Happy birthday, Husband..Grateful to be sharing this life with you," she captioned the picture.

Besides the Kapoor family, Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene who shares a very special bond with Kapoor took to Twitter to wish the actor on his birth anniversary.

"To one of the most disciplined people I have met, time seems to stand still, even as another year has passed. Very happy birthday and many happy returns to the original iron man! @AnilKapoor," Nene also shared a picture of the two stars with the tweet.

Other actors who took to their social media to wish the actor are Raj Kumar Rao, Kirti Kharbhanda and Disha Patani.