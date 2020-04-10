'Even I started liking Abhishek after watching this crap': Best YouTube comments on 'Masakali 2.0'

After T-series dropped the ‘Masakali 2.0’ version featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, things clearly didn’t commence on a good note.
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi expressed their disappointment with the recreated version of their 2009 gem, "Masakali". The duo had created the song for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film "Delhi-6", and on Thursday joined a growing band of social media users who have conveyed their disappointment over the new number.
However, the song which has already garnered over 19 million views on YouTube has some interesting comments when scrolled below. Here are some that stood out for literally making us go ROFL.
"Tanishk Bagchi, the coronavirus of beautiful Indian music."
"Even I started liking Abhishek after watching this crap..."
"Hey Siri - how I do delete someone else’s Youtube Channel."
"Indian youth demands ban
1. China
2. tanishq bagchi"
"There should be a strict legal action for destroying a song like this."
Besides all the trolling, netizens even went on to edit music mogul Tanishk Bagchi’s Wikipedia page, describing him as ‘famous for ruining good melodies’
"Masakali 2.0" is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.
Tulsi Kumar in an interview with IANS was asked about her reaction on people who diss remakes. She said, "Each to their own. I think music is a very subjective topic, maybe I can like something that the other person cannot. Personally, I feel recreations get a lot of spite, but they're also heard in large numbers. If a recreation is handled correctly and if it is done beautifully, I don't think there's any harm. A lot of creativity goes into making a recreation."
"I've seen the way Tanishk has worked on a couple of recreations, in which I have lent my voice - 'Sheher Ki Ladki' and 'O Saki Saki' - to introduce a new set of lyrics and tune with an existing hook, if it is done correctly, then it entertains the audience. There are a lot of young audiences who haven't heard a new song, because they were not born in that era, but with the recreation, they also get to hear that", she added.
