'Even I started liking Abhishek after watching this crap': Best YouTube comments on 'Masakali 2.0'

Besides all the trolling, netizens even went on to edit music mogul Tanishk Bagchi’s Wikipedia page, describing him as ‘famous for ruining good melodies’

"Masakali 2.0" is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.

Tulsi Kumar in an interview with IANS was asked about her reaction on people who diss remakes. She said, "Each to their own. I think music is a very subjective topic, maybe I can like something that the other person cannot. Personally, I feel recreations get a lot of spite, but they're also heard in large numbers. If a recreation is handled correctly and if it is done beautifully, I don't think there's any harm. A lot of creativity goes into making a recreation."

"I've seen the way Tanishk has worked on a couple of recreations, in which I have lent my voice - 'Sheher Ki Ladki' and 'O Saki Saki' - to introduce a new set of lyrics and tune with an existing hook, if it is done correctly, then it entertains the audience. There are a lot of young audiences who haven't heard a new song, because they were not born in that era, but with the recreation, they also get to hear that", she added.