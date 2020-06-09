Even as Javed Akhtar wins Dawkins Award 2020, Wikipedia page edited to show he's not the winner

English ethologist and author Richard Dawkins has on Tuesday confirmed that writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has won the Richard Dawkins Award 2020.
Dawkins tweeted, "Javed Akhtar @Javedakhtarjadu is the 2020 Richard Dawkins Award winner and I could not be more pleased. The Center for Inquiry, on whose board I sit, has designated him this year's recipient for his courageous public stands on behalf of atheism, rationality, and freethought."
However, even after the announcement, some miscreant edited the Wikipedia page of 'Richard Dawkins Award'. Under the list of recipients of the award, it was changed to 'Javed Akhtar - NOT HIM'.
Later, the Wikipedia page was corrected.
Earlier, some Twitter users had claimed that the 75-year-old lyricist had only been "nominated for the award" and that there was "no announcement".
Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi, however, slammed those ‘preposterous claims’ by trolls. The veteran actress Shabana Azmi tweeted, “THIS IS PATENTLY UNTRUE! We have an email from Richard Dawkins on 5th June offering the award and also from Robyn Blumner who heads the Centre for Inquiry USA. I feel sad 4 these pathetic trolls who do not care that they will stand exposed in seconds 4 such a preposterous claim!"
For the uninitiated, The Richard Dawkins Award is an annual award that was presented by the Atheist Alliance of America up until July 2019 when it moved to the Center for Inquiry (CFI).
According to the CFI press release, "The recipient will be a distinguished individual from the worlds of science, scholarship, education or entertainment, who publicly proclaims the values of secularism and rationalism, upholding scientific truth wherever it may lead".
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)