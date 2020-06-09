Even as Javed Akhtar wins Dawkins Award 2020, Wikipedia page edited to show he's not the winner

Earlier, some Twitter users had claimed that the 75-year-old lyricist had only been "nominated for the award" and that there was "no announcement".

Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi, however, slammed those ‘preposterous claims’ by trolls. The veteran actress Shabana Azmi tweeted, “THIS IS PATENTLY UNTRUE! We have an email from Richard Dawkins on 5th June offering the award and also from Robyn Blumner who heads the Centre for Inquiry USA. I feel sad 4 these pathetic trolls who do not care that they will stand exposed in seconds 4 such a preposterous claim!"

For the uninitiated, The Richard Dawkins Award is an annual award that was presented by the Atheist Alliance of America up until July 2019 when it moved to the Center for Inquiry (CFI).

According to the CFI press release, "The recipient will be a distinguished individual from the worlds of science, scholarship, education or entertainment, who publicly proclaims the values of secularism and rationalism, upholding scientific truth wherever it may lead".