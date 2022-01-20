Evelyn Sharma shares an empowering picture of breastfeeding daughter Ava

Actress Evelyn Sharma, who welcomed her daughter Ava with Australia-based husband, dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi, in November last year, recently shared an empowering picture on Instagram.

Evelyn posted a picture of breastfeeding her baby girl and captioned it as, “When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!!”

For Evelyn Sharma, motherhood is an all-consuming type of love that you’ll never feel for anyone else but your child. “It’s so fulfilling to know your role in life. I’m a mommy now and nothing will ever change that. Seeing that little smile on your baby’s face makes up for all the sleepless nights,” the actress told The Free Press Journal.

Evelyn made her Bollywood debut with ‘From Sydney with Love’ in 2012 and shot to fame with Ayan Mukerji's ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.

Evelyn’s pregnancy involved typical aches and pains. She says, “People tell you a lot about the positive sides, and you’re kind of unprepared for all the yucky surprises that are part of pregnancy and childbirth. I think it would have been easier having some of my close friends and family near, but I have to say our new friends here have truly done wonderfully to support us.”

Evelyn, who was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Saaho’ is presently residing in Queensland, Australia. She feels lucky to have a home in the country. “The cases have been low throughout the pandemic, especially in the rural area we are currently living. I don’t want to overthink things further,” she asserted and mentioned that returning to India is definitely on the cards.

