Evelyn Sharma flaunts baby bump, says 'first time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photos'

Actress Evelyn Sharma took to social media on Tuesday to share a photograph flaunting her baby bump. She joked this was the first time that people were applauding a bigger belly in her photos.
Evelyn shared a photo wearing a blue dress and pink sweater placing her left hand on the baby bump.
"First time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photos! #pregnant #evelynsharma #tummypride #bellypride #pregnancyannouncement #babyontheway #mommylife," she wrote on Instagram.
The post quickly received comments and likes as her Insta fam complimented her and wished her luck on this new chapter of her life.
Actress Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Cutestttttttttt. Can’t wait to see the lil’ one."
"I m extremely happy for u," commented actress Bidita Bag.
Actress Elli Avrram also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
The actress had announced on Sunday that she is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi.
She had shared a picture lying down with her left hand over her baby bump and had posted: "Can't wait to hold you in my arms."
Evelyn recently tied the knot with Sydney based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate low-key ceremony in Brisbane, Australia.
The actress had shared the news of her wedding on social media in the first week of June.
Evelyn marked her entry in Bollywood in 2012 with the film 'From Sydney with Love'. She went on to feature in films like 'Nautanki Saala', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Yaariyan', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Kuch Kuch Locha Hai' and 'Hindi Medium.'
In 2019, Evelyn marked her Tollywood debut with Prabhas and Shaddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho.'
