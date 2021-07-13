Evelyn Sharma flaunts baby bump, says 'first time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photos'

Actress Evelyn Sharma took to social media on Tuesday to share a photograph flaunting her baby bump. She joked this was the first time that people were applauding a bigger belly in her photos.

Evelyn shared a photo wearing a blue dress and pink sweater placing her left hand on the baby bump.

"First time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photos! #pregnant #evelynsharma #tummypride #bellypride #pregnancyannouncement #babyontheway #mommylife," she wrote on Instagram.

The post quickly received comments and likes as her Insta fam complimented her and wished her luck on this new chapter of her life.