Euphoria’s new single 'Ladaaii' is the perfect hope anthem in these dark times

‘Euphoria’s new single ‘Ladaaii,’ released on August 18, is trending high on Twitter and has also garnered praises from Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The band, led by vocalist Dr. Palash Sen, has also started an online petition 'India for Indie', for helping independent musicians, lyricists, singers and other artists amid COVID-19 crisis.

The inspiring music-video starts with, "In March 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill," and goes on to talk about millions of people who've lost their jobs amid the pandemic.

"Musicians, technicians and affiliates are facing the toughest challenge and yet they are still singing their hearts out. No one cares about them, they are supposedly 'non essential'. But each day their resolve gets stronger and they are ready to fight for their rights because they aren't finished yet."

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to share the song and tweeted, "Dr. Palash Sen .. song dedicated to all singers facing poverty due to pandemic."