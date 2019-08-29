Esha Gupta to Nikitin Dheer: What sports means to our Bollywood celebs

ESHA GUPTA: Sports means passion, discipline, ethics and focus. Either you are into sports or not. There isn’t any in between! I follow football, tennis, basketball, F1, and cricket only when it’s any world series.
I have a lengthy list of favourite sportspersons...Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric are few I admire in football; tennis we have Nadal and Federer.
Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Michael Jordon in basketball. F1 list would include Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher, and cricket would be Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
BIPASHA BASU: I wasn't much into sports during my growing up years and it's one of my biggest regrets. Physical activity or skill with a goal is something that should be compulsory for kids as it not only helps you to excel in that game but also keeps you healthy and focussed.
Group sports or games teaches you how to be a team player and a leader. I follow cricket and football world cup. On and off, I see almost all kinds of sports. My favourites are Lionel Messi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and now Virat Kohli.
SHREYAS TALPADE: For me sports means a lot of things: Recreation, refreshing, personality development, understanding the importance of teamwork, team building, fitness and character building. I follow cricket and my favourite is Virat Kohli.
SANDEEPA DHAR: Sports has been a very integral part of my life since childhood. The credit for my mental strength and physical agility goes to the years of being into sports.
I have always been athletic, I was into track sports when in school and played throw ball at the state level. I was also the sports captain in school. I strongly believe that playing sports shapes your personality.
It teaches you respect, leadership skills, teamwork, time management and also helps in developing self-esteem and builds stronger relationships. I follow cricket, formula 1 and tennis. My favourite sportspersons are Federer and Dhoni.
NIKITIN DHEER: Sports has been an important part of life. I have been playing football from a very young age...a love affair that still continues, along with martial arts and body building.
Earlier, I used to follow football religiously, but due to busy schedule, I am unable to that these days. Like every Indian I enjoy watching cricket. But for the last few years I have been hooked on to kabaddi. Cristiano Ronaldo is my favourite sportsperson.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)