Esha Gupta to Nikitin Dheer: What sports means to our Bollywood celebs

ESHA GUPTA: Sports means passion, discipline, ethics and focus. Either you are into sports or not. There isn’t any in between! I follow football, tennis, basketball, F1, and cricket only when it’s any world series.

I have a lengthy list of favourite sportspersons...Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric are few I admire in football; tennis we have Nadal and Federer.

Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Michael Jordon in basketball. F1 list would include Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher, and cricket would be Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.