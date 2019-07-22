Esha Gupta participates in Dadar beach cleanup drive, celebrates 100 weeks of cleanup drive

Mumbai: Actor Esha Gupta joined Mumbaikar in their bid to clean the Dadar beach and celebrate the 100th week of Dadar Beach Cleanup programme. The actor, who opted for an all-black casual outfit with her hair tied up in a bun, geared up to join the cleanliness drive.

The 'Jannat 2' star, who was spotted with pageant queen Naveli Deshmukh appreciated the people especially the youth, who joined the drive for cleaning the beach.