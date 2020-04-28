Esha Gupta makes relationship Instagram official with Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Esha had spilled the beans on Manuel, without naming him. She stated that her boyfriend is in Spain, and is living in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m talking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me’, said Esha.

“I am trying to keep myself calm and also taking care of my health… treating it like a war situation. (I am) Not hoarding food like many other people, because I know that’s wrong and I’m also making sure that I don’t overdo or waste things. The more I save today, it’s all the better for my tomorrow”, she added.

Esha was last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered a crime thriller that also starred Anupam Kher Kumud Mishra, and Anusmriti Sarkar. The film however tanked at the box office. Her upcoming films that include Desi Magic which is in its post production stage and Hera Pheri 3, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.