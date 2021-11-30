Esha Gupta donates food and winter wear supplies to animal shelter groups in Delhi on her birthday

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who turned a year older on November 28, donated winter wear and food supplies to nearly 250 animals of shelter groups in Delhi on her birthday.

Besides being pampered by her friends and family members, Esha and her girl gang visited an animal shelter in her hometown, Delhi.

An animal lover all her life, Esha has also been working towards the welfare of stray animals. This year, she donated woollens and mittens to animals at a shelter, on her birthday.

However, Esha has kept the details of this away from the gaze of social media.

A source said, "Her team and she has been planning this for a while. A month ago, they had shortlisted and contacted the shelter groups. An estimate of 250 animals were given winter wear supplies. She also arranged for food supplies for the shelters. The actress wanted to do her best for the animals on her special day."

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the former Miss India International made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with 'Jannat 2' opposite Emraan Hashmi.

She has worked in several films such as 'Total Dhamaal', 'Rustom', 'Humshakals', 'Commando 2' and 'Raaz 3D'. She is also a former beauty queen.

She has tried her hands in all mediums — films, TV and OTT. Her digital debut, 'RejctX', gave her career a boost and brought her in the limelight again. And now, she is making the most of her new-found place on the OTT with various projects.

The actress is currently garnering appreciation for her role of a cop, Aditi Amre, in the web series, 'Nakaab'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 04:05 PM IST