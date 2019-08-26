Esha Deol Walks Ramp with daughter for the first time at LFW 2019

Esha Deol’s tiny, almost 2-year-old daughter, Radhya Takhtani stole everyone’s hearts with her debut ramp walk for Hamleys. 22 children from around the country, aged 4-9 years stepped up onto the big ramp at Lakme Fashion Week's special Hamleys show.

After a month of interactive and confidence-boosting workshops with Lakme Fashion Week's fashion director Mr Neeraj Gaba, the children were excited to show off their ramp-walking skills in front of lights, cameras and a large audience.

Recreating the magical and wondrous experience, Hamleys provides to every child, the show was all about these little ones giving fashion a young and exciting take, while they proudly walk the ramp surrounded with toys and props alike.