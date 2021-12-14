Esha Deol mourns demise of childhood friend Natasha Jitender Irani

December 13, 2021, turned out to be a heartbreaking day for actor Esha Deol as she lost her childhood friend Natasha Jitender Irani yesterday.

On Tuesday, Esha took to her Instagram account and penned an emotional note in the memory of Natasha.

"May your soul rest in peace @tashajitender. Om Shanti. To my best friend my soul sister my Tasha. You have gone but will always be in our hearts. This family remains ours for eternity.Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge. #foreverlove #sisterhood #mybff," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Esha uploaded a video featuring her pictures with Natasha.

However, the cause of Natasha's death is not known yet.

Popular chef Chinu Vaze also expressed her grief.

"Natasha Jitender Irani 23-09-82 - 13-12-21. These past few days have been heartbreaking. But also eye-opening. We get so caught up in our belly-button gazing bulls**t. The truth is there is only love. Only love wins. Otherwise, you always lose. So be love, give love, feel love for each and every moment you stand here, blessed, breathing. Every second is a chance to let go, to forgive, to be at peace. Life never gives up on us. Love never gives up. Maybe this body does. But it doesn't matter. Love will always carry through. It will always heal and make whole no matter what you are leaving behind, no matter how many versions of yourself and your story you need to leave behind along the way," she wrote on Instagram.

Chinu added, "Tashu my soul will always recognise your soul. Our love will always be bigger. Our love will connect us and protect you through this lifetime into the next. Go in peace. Nyru will be surrounded by the web of love you created in your life's time. So many moments of love and friendship that you circumambulated the whole world with. So many sparks of laughter and dancing eyes you tattooed on everyone's hearts. So much celebration and contentment that was your every moment. I promise to you I will live in love."

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has also paid condolences after learning about Natasha's demise.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 04:44 PM IST