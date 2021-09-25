Eros Now’s recently announced contest for Haathi Mere Saathi gets amazing response from wildlife lovers

Eros Now’s latest movie – Haathi Mere Saathi has been loved all over the world, owing to the portrayal of the thoughtful bond between humans and animals. The artistic rendition of a heart-touching narrative where a single man is on a mission to save the elephants and our ecosystem has been widely loved by viewers all around the globe.

The leading OTT player had also announced a Fan Art competition a few days back through its various social media channels and it's heartening to see an encouraging response from people of different age groups!

Within a short span of time, multiple entries have poured in from participants with an artistic bend of mind. The primary motive behind this contest is to educate and enable citizens to take a stand against the social evils of deforestation, Ivory Trade, Poaching, the rapid decline of our natural ecosystems, and more. This one-of-a-kind contest from Eros Now will be live for a limited time period!

Send in your entries today by posting them on your own social media profiles tagging Eros Now handles on and using the hashtags - #HaathiMereSaathi and #SaveTheElephant ! Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win fantastic ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ merchandise!

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:51 PM IST