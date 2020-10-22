Eros Now 'Vulgar' Tweet Row: Kangana says, 'all streaming platforms are porn hub'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut opened fire at production and distribution company Eros Now for its ‘vulgar’ tweet on the occasion of Navratri.

On Thursday morning, Twitter witnessed the hashtag #BoycottErosNow as one of its top trends. This comes after a section of netizens shared screenshots of the production and distribution company’s tweets around Hindu vs Muslim festivals.

Netizens drew a comparison claiming that ever since the company hired Ali Hussein, a Muslim CEO, there have been ‘anti-Hindu’ tweets flowing in.

Many shared tweets that featured Katrina Kaif alongside the quote, “Do you want to put the ratri in my Navratri”, and Salman Khan with the words, “You need a dandi to play dandiya – I have one.”