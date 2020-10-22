Eros Now 'Vulgar' Tweet Row: Kangana says, 'all streaming platforms are porn hub'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut opened fire at production and distribution company Eros Now for its ‘vulgar’ tweet on the occasion of Navratri.
On Thursday morning, Twitter witnessed the hashtag #BoycottErosNow as one of its top trends. This comes after a section of netizens shared screenshots of the production and distribution company’s tweets around Hindu vs Muslim festivals.
Netizens drew a comparison claiming that ever since the company hired Ali Hussein, a Muslim CEO, there have been ‘anti-Hindu’ tweets flowing in.
Many shared tweets that featured Katrina Kaif alongside the quote, “Do you want to put the ratri in my Navratri”, and Salman Khan with the words, “You need a dandi to play dandiya – I have one.”
Reacting to the same, Kangana wrote, “We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience, it’s more difficult to enthral large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow.”
In a subsequent tweet she added, “Even on international streaming platforms the nature of the content is sensational we need to manufacture overtly sexual, deeply gruesome brutal, violent content, essentially to arouse the viewer’s sexual appetite, very difficult to get any other content cleared by their teams.”
“And it’s not streaming platforms fault when you wear headphones and watch content in your personal space all you need is instant gratification, it’s important to watch the movies with entire family, children, neighbours basically it must be a community experience.”
“Community viewing enhances our awareness when we know someone is watching what we watching we want to be who we want them to think we are, we make conscious choices, censorship of what we feed our brains n emotions is very important and censor can be our own conscience as well,” wrote Kangana in another tweet.
Eros Now reacted to the flak on social media and released a statement on Twitter apologising for for hurting religious sentiments.
"To all those concerned, We at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not, and it has never been, our intention to hurt anyone's emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologise for having offended anybody's sentiments. Thanking you, Team Eros Now."
