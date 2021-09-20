Eros Now announces contest for wildlife enthusiasts with release of its latest movie 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

Eros Now has recently released its movie – Haathi Mere Saathi - an engaging narrative that talks about the emotional bond between humans and animals. It’s a story about a single man battling for the rights of elephants and to protect our ecosystem.

The OTT platform has hosted an interesting fan art contest for people all over India wherein they are inviting everyone to show their artistic side. The central idea behind this initiative is to enable normal citizens to raise their voice against deforestation, ivory trade, poaching and other malpractices that are affecting our ecological balance.

Here's how you can participate:

Participating in this contest is a simple. Participants can post their creations on their own social media profiles tagging Eros Now handles on and using the hashtags - #HaathiMereSaathi & #SaveTheElephant

What are you waiting for? Put your imagination to work and get cracking! Winners will be gratified with some amazing Haathi Mere Saathi merchandise!

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 11:50 AM IST