Epic or Fail? Watch Shilpa Shetty recreate the Marilyn Monroe moment

Shilpa Shetty is currently vacationing with family and has been sharing many clips with her fans on social media. While on a cruise in London, Shilpa posed for a Marilyn Monroe moment, but the clip turned out to funny as a gush of wind slides her dress up and she quickly grabs it and bursts into laughter.

Shilpa captioned the post as, “My 'Marilyn Monroe' moment on the cruise wasn't exactly a 'breeze’. Please watch till the end...” Take a look: