Epic or Fail? Watch Shilpa Shetty recreate the Marilyn Monroe moment

Shilpa Shetty is currently vacationing with family and has been sharing many clips with her fans on social media. While on a cruise in London, Shilpa posed for a Marilyn Monroe moment, but the clip turned out to funny as a gush of wind slides her dress up and she quickly grabs it and bursts into laughter.
Shilpa captioned the post as, “My 'Marilyn Monroe' moment on the cruise wasn't exactly a 'breeze’. Please watch till the end...” Take a look:
She had shared another video earlier which showed a crazy experience she at during a trip. While she is feeding ducks at a lake, Shilpa begins to get scared as they crowd around her for the food and she rushes away yelling.
On the work front, she has been away from the big screen for a while now. Last seen as the judge on dance reality show Super Dancers season 3, she is said to be getting ready for her come back with Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam in Ramesh Taurani’s untitled.
