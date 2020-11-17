Epic Crossover: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to feature in each other’s films ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathan’

Movie buffs have often loved unexpected cameos, especially by superstars. However, it is very rare for Bollywood films to have a major crossover featuring two biggies.
Salman Khan, who is reported to return as Tiger in the third instalment of his action franchise, and Shah Rukh Khan, who will be returning to the big screen after a 2-year sabbatical, are rumoured to have a cameo in each other’s upcoming films.
SRK is gearing up for his next project titled as ‘Pathan’.
Khan will be reuniting with his 'Om Shanti Om' co-star Deepika Padukone for 'Pathan' helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film will also feature John Abraham as an antagonist.
Apparently, the film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer ‘WAR’ alongside Siddharth.
On the other hand, Salman will be reprising his role as Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.
The first two instalments were ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017).
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the two Khans will be doing a cameo in each other’s films, similar to crossovers seen in Marvel and DC films.
Both ‘Pathan’ and ‘Tiger 3’ are being produced by Yash Raj Films.
This isn’t the first time that Bollywood has opted for the crossover concept.
Rohit Shetty’s cop universe has followed suit in his upcoming movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ featuring Akshay Kumar. The film will see ‘Singham’ star Ajay Devgn and ‘Simmba’ actor Ranveer Singh in a cameo.
On a related note, Shah Rukh Khan has become a cameo favourite after his brief stint in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. His upcoming appearances include Aamir Khan's film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’.
