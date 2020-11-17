Epic Crossover: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to feature in each other’s films ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathan’

Movie buffs have often loved unexpected cameos, especially by superstars. However, it is very rare for Bollywood films to have a major crossover featuring two biggies.

Salman Khan, who is reported to return as Tiger in the third instalment of his action franchise, and Shah Rukh Khan, who will be returning to the big screen after a 2-year sabbatical, are rumoured to have a cameo in each other’s upcoming films.

SRK is gearing up for his next project titled as ‘Pathan’.

Khan will be reuniting with his 'Om Shanti Om' co-star Deepika Padukone for 'Pathan' helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film will also feature John Abraham as an antagonist.