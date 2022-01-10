e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

'End of an era': Priyanka Chopra mourns death of 'Full House' actor Bob Saget

Bob Saget, best known for his portrayal of widowed dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom 'Full House', was found dead on Sunday
ANI
Washington [US]:The news of comedian Bob Saget's demise has left actor Priyanka Chopra extremely saddened.

Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka wrote, "End of an era. Rest in power Bob Saget."

Bob Saget, best known for his portrayal of widowed dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom 'Full House', was found dead on Sunday in his hotel room in Orlando, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," Bob Saget's family said in a statement.

Bob Saget, 65, had just started a new comedy tour across the US, in the city of Jacksonville, Florida.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
