Emraan Hashmi to feature alongside Sahher Bambba in B Praak's new music video

Emraan Hashmi is all set for his collaboration with B Praak that's touted to be a big one. The duo has joined hands for the first time to give their fans and the audience a new music video.

Now, Emraan has found his lady love! The actor is all set to romance Sahher Bambba in his new single. Their chemistry too is going to be a wooing point for the audience.

Sharing her thoughts about working with Emraan and collaborating with B Praak, an excited Sahher says, "Working with Emraan and B Praak was a dream come true."

She further revealed that she was on cloud nine when she was offered the project. She says, "I’ve been a huge fan of B Praak's music. I used to listen to his music on loop and when this opportunity came my way to collaborate with Emraan and B Praak, I was on cloud nine."

About her experience working with Emraan and B Praak, Sahher says, "It was such a fun experience working with the two of them."

Emraan and B Praak have never failed to impress the audience with their magic and yet again they are all set to give everyone a big surprise with this one.

While Emraan is known to charm everyone with his killer romance, B Praak is known for winning the hearts with his soulful voice and music. To top it all, songwriter and composer Jaani too will be penning his magical notes for the song. And now Sahher will be adding her magic to the song.

Produced by Raj Jaiswal under his music label DRJ Records, the lyrics of the song are written by Jaani and B Praak has given his voice. The song has been composed by Jaani and B Praak and features Emraan Hashmi and Sahher Bambba. The video will be released in 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:13 PM IST