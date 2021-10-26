Emraan Hashmi says he tested COVID-19 positive in Vienna, hints at being a part of 'Tiger 3'

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently said that he tested positive for COVID-19 in Vienna.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Emraan said that he got COVID-19 for exactly four days. He added that it wasn’t a pleasurable experience but his Covid stint was very short. The actor also stated that's his gift from Vienna.

Despite several news reports doing the round that Emraan will be essaying the role of the antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s 'Tiger 3', the actor has not confirmed the news yet.

However, he was recently spotted in Turkey and Vienna where the cast and the crew of the film was shooting for some important scenes of the film.

When asked about his experience of being a part of a big project like 'Tiger 3', he told Pinkvilla that he was actually shopping in Turkey and he also went to Vienna to shop.

Talking about his trips and 'Tiger 3' shooting coinciding, he joked that he was actually passing by the streets and saw the shoot and he wanted to get out and take autographs, but he was headed to the airport so couldn’t stop.

Meanwhile, Emraan is awaiting the release of his horror film 'Dybbuk 'which will stream on Amazon Prime from October 29. The movie, also starring Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul. It is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam horror film 'Ezra', which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 04:43 PM IST