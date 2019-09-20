Emraan Hashmi pays tribute to Bravehearts at Amar Jawan Jyoti

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi paid tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday morning.

Recalling moments spent with the BSF personnel a year back, Hashmi said, "This is one of the most iconic landmarks in our country and honestly I have not been here. I have shot very close to this place in Delhi, but coming here and commemorating these brave soldiers who have given their lives for us, is something beyond expression.

Adding, he said, "I went to the BSF headquarters last year and seeing these brave men and also women at the border were just overwhelming. I remember a lot of women are manning post these days at the border which just makes me proud every day." Hashmi was accompanied by other actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Vineet Kumar. Director Ribhu Dasgupta was also present with them. All will be featured in upcoming web series 'Bard of Blood' directed by Dasgupta.