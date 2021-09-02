e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:27 AM IST

Emraan Hashmi jets off to Turkey; fans are convinced he is a part of Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'

Emraan Hashmi's caption has left fans wondering whether if he is joining the cast and crew of 'Tiger 3' in Turkey
ANI
| Photo by Viral Bhayani

| Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, on Thursday, shared that he's travelling to Turkey.

Taking to Instagram, Emraan posted a picture, where he can be seen sitting at an airport.

"Catching a red-eye flight to TR," he captioned the post with an emoji of the Turkish flag.

His caption has left fans wondering whether if he is joining the cast and crew of 'Tiger 3' in Turkey.

"Yaaay..that means you are a part of Tiger 3," a user commented.

"You are going to Turkey for Tiger 3?" another netizen asked.

For the unversed, according to reports, superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently completed the Russia schedule of 'Tiger 3' and now they are in Turkey for the next schedule. Emraan has not yet officially confirmed his presence in the film.

Meanwhile, he is being lauded for his performance in 'Chehre', which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Salman Khan reunites with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur in Turkey as he shoots for 'Tiger...
Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:27 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal