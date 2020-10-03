Emotionally, psychologically harassed by NCB into making false statements: Kshitij Prasad tells court

A former employee of Dharma Productions Kshitij Prasad has told a special Narcotics court in his plea for retraction of his confession statements that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers “repeatedly harassed” and “coerced” him into falsely implicating actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput that the agency is probing.

This, he said, though he told the officers he did not know the individuals or have any knowledge of the allegations he was asked to make. Prasad had been produced before the court on Saturday after his custody with the agency ended. When the judge asked him whether he has any complaints of ill-treatment during custody, he is said to have made the statement regarding coercion in the witness box.

Advocate Satish Maneshide, who also represents actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the case appeared for Prasad. Prasad said further in his plea filed before court that as he refused to write such false statements in his own handwriting, the agency prepared various false statements as per their own wish and tried to coerce him into signing them.