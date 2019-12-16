Eminem will be mad at Sara Ali Khan after reading her latest caption

Sara Ali Khan is known for her movies, her social presence and the way she conducts herself at public forums. Apart from that? Sara is known for being active on Instagram and her hilarious captions.

In the last 'Sara ki Shayri', the 'Kedarnath' actress trolled herself as 'sasti' Rekha. And now Ms. 'Shayara' Sara has written a hilarious poem for her new post.

On Monday, 'Simba' actress shared a collage of herself looking like a royal princess that she is! In the pictures, the Pataudi princess can be seen wearing a beautiful black lehenga. Sara completed the look by adding a golden mang-tika and huge chandbaalis to the black and gold ensemble.

Sara looks enchanting in the pictures. In the breathtaking pictures, she can be seen gazing dramatically as she poses for the camera. However, it's the caption that caught our attention. Sara has been channelling her inner 'shayar' on the photosharing app lately and often writes goofy captions for her posts.

However, this morning, Sara took it way too far and we bet, Eminem will be mad after reading this caption!

Sara wrote, "A little sparkle, a lot of shine 🌟💫✨But wanna know what it takes to be mine? 💁🏻‍♀️🙇🏻‍♀️Don’t look for a sign, don’t join a line 🧿👣I don’t drink so it takes just dine without wine 🥘🍕🍟🍔Look at me so full of myself, thinking someone will pine 🙀Yes you’re right I did it all just to rhyme 🎵Okay! Fine! Fine! Fine! 🤭😬🤪🤦🏻‍♀️"