Elli AvrRam sends the temperature soaring with sexy bikini pics

Trust Elli AvrRam to fire up your Instagram feed in no time, on a dull day. The beauty keeps sharing gorgeous photos of herself, and doesn't shy away from flaunting her perfect bod. No wonder her fans are always drooling over her!

Elli took to Instagram to share a sensuous photograph of herself, donning a black bikini. "Be the kind of woman who, when your feet hit the floor each morning. The Devil says, Oh no, she’s up!," she captioned it. Pretty much how every badass woman feels! Her hair is messy and she is wearing almost no make-up, but Elli manages to look flawless nevertheless.