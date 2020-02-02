Elli AvrRam sends the temperature soaring with sexy bikini pics

Trust Elli AvrRam to fire up your Instagram feed in no time, on a dull day. The beauty keeps sharing gorgeous photos of herself, and doesn't shy away from flaunting her perfect bod. No wonder her fans are always drooling over her!
Elli took to Instagram to share a sensuous photograph of herself, donning a black bikini. "Be the kind of woman who, when your feet hit the floor each morning. The Devil says, Oh no, she’s up!," she captioned it. Pretty much how every badass woman feels! Her hair is messy and she is wearing almost no make-up, but Elli manages to look flawless nevertheless.
She will be next seen in Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang, and shares photos from the sets as well. Not long ago, she shared this brief video of herself getting ready for her shots, donning another pretty sensuous black dress.
Elli last made a special appearance in the track 'Zila Hilela', from Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi. She is also a part of the upcoming Tamil flick Paris Paris, and Kannada film Butterfly.
