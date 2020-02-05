Elizabeth Hurley spotted at Armaan Jain's wedding reception in a sexy silver bodycon dress

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's star-studded wedding was just the kick-start needed for Bollywood weddings of 2020. The lavish Punjabi wedding followed by a grand reception on Tuesday evening. Stars from the tinsel town gathered for a funfilled night and danced their hearts out at the celebrations.
Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar and the Ambani's were among the others who attended the wedding reception at Grand Hyatt, Santacruz. However, Elizabeth Hurley still managed to grab the limelight as she sizzled in a sexy silver dress.
Australian cricketer Shane Warne’s ex-girlfriend Elizabeth attended the reception with Haseena Jethmalani. The 'Permanent Midnight' actress ditched ethnic Indian attire and chose to stun in a sizzling dress with a thigh-high slit.
Hurley's skin-hugging dress with ruched detailing accentuated her svelte figure. For the make-up, the 53-year-old went for a smoky eye and a pink glossy lip. A pair of sparkling diamond earrings and a bracelete completed her 'party' look.
Elizabeth took to Instagram to share a picture of herself.
Liz is known for showing off her slender figure in bikini photographs online, but she says her toned body has nothing to do with hitting the gym and is instead the result of performing all kinds of chores inside and outside the house, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"To be honest, I don't do any exercise, per se, but I'm extremely active, because for me, I've always found when you look around, the best bodies are on manual labourers," Hurley said on the US breakfast show "Good Morning America".
"I use a chainsaw, I use a hedge trimmer," the 54-year-old said.
"You burn a ton of calories, and you're using everything (every muscle in your body), and you've cut the hedge, so I recommend people just being more active: run up the stairs a lot, never take the elevator," she added.
With inputs from IANS.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)