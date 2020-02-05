Elizabeth Hurley spotted at Armaan Jain's wedding reception in a sexy silver bodycon dress

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's star-studded wedding was just the kick-start needed for Bollywood weddings of 2020. The lavish Punjabi wedding followed by a grand reception on Tuesday evening. Stars from the tinsel town gathered for a funfilled night and danced their hearts out at the celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar and the Ambani's were among the others who attended the wedding reception at Grand Hyatt, Santacruz. However, Elizabeth Hurley still managed to grab the limelight as she sizzled in a sexy silver dress.

Australian cricketer Shane Warne’s ex-girlfriend Elizabeth attended the reception with Haseena Jethmalani. The 'Permanent Midnight' actress ditched ethnic Indian attire and chose to stun in a sizzling dress with a thigh-high slit.