Ekta Kapoor: We tend to put women on a pedestal

Soap sultana and web content creator Ekta Kapoor says that the constant talk on feminism is putting women on a pedestal and setting unrealistic expectations. Her upcoming web series Mission Over Mars (M-O-M), which shows an incredible journey of four women, is an attempt to bend that norm, she adds.

“Nationalism and feminism are two topics of discussion in the current time, and with that we tend to put our women on the pedestal. We constantly make parameters like if you are a ‘good girl’ you won’t be drinking, smoking, will not be on dating apps, and not be an ambitious person, and will be good at balancing personal and professional life. All these are wrong!” she said, adding: “In M-O-M, we are exploring different women who are on a common mission,” Ekta said.

M-O-M features Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, Palomi Ghosh, Ashish Vidyarthi and Mohan Joshi among others. The show marks a double celebration for her because her OTT platform Alt Balaji has collaborated with another homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5.

The strategy of the collaboration is to use both platforms and offer subscribers the facility to watch content of one app on the other platform. So, while ALT Balaji’s M-O-M will also be available on ZEE5, a new web series of the ZEE5 platform titled “Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala” can be viewed on the Alt Balaji platform.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is the story of two chefs, Nitya and Vikram, played by Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal, and how their lives go through ups and downs.