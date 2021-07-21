Ekta Kapoor thanks BTS' RM for proving music has no boundaries after he reacts to 'Ek Villain' song

A few days ago, one of the Indian fans of South Korean band BTS dedicated the lyrics of the song 'Humdard' from Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Ek Villain' to RM.

To everyone's surprise, the leader of the band responded to it!

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter and posted a translation of the post by a fan and the rapper’s reaction.

She also thanked him for showering love on the song and wrote how there are no boundaries when it comes to music.

For those unversed, the film 'Ek Villain' was produced by Ekta Kapoor.

"Thank you, RM of @BTS_twt for showering love on #EkVillian's #Humdard and proving once again, that when it comes to music, there are no boundaries! #BTS," she tweeted.