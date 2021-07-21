Ekta Kapoor thanks BTS' RM for proving music has no boundaries after he reacts to 'Ek Villain' song

A few days ago, one of the Indian fans of South Korean band BTS dedicated the lyrics of the song 'Humdard' from Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Ek Villain' to RM.
To everyone's surprise, the leader of the band responded to it!
Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter and posted a translation of the post by a fan and the rapper’s reaction.
She also thanked him for showering love on the song and wrote how there are no boundaries when it comes to music.
For those unversed, the film 'Ek Villain' was produced by Ekta Kapoor.
"Thank you, RM of @BTS_twt for showering love on #EkVillian's #Humdard and proving once again, that when it comes to music, there are no boundaries! #BTS," she tweeted.
The note by the fan included lyrics from 'Humdard'. The Indian fan had dedicated the song to him in a lengthy note.
RM responded by stating, "Heaven is right here" with a purple emoji.
The boy band comprising Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have been entertaining music lovers with their catchy and positive numbers since 2013.
The septet has also expressed their desire to visit India once things are back to normal.
"We're ready to meet our fans whenever we can as soon as this pandemic comes to an end. There is nothing we want more than to go on tour to meet ARMY again in person. We really want to reach as many ARMY in the world as possible, so we hope to visit India in the future if an opportunity is given," Jin told PTI in an interview.
On work front, BTS unveiled their latest song "Permission to Dance", an upbeat track about spreading happiness through dance and music.
The new track is part of K-pop group's CD single 'Butter', which also includes their chartbuster number and the instrumental versions of the two songs.
They have collaborated with British musician Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac for the song.
