Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Ekta Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'I am fine'

The 46-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram to share her diagnosis
PTI
Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is doing well.

The 46-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram to share her diagnosis.

"Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid positive. I am fine and request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves," Kapoor wrote in her post.

Earlier in the day, actor-producer John Abraham said he and his wife, investment banker Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases since the second-half of last month.

On Sunday, the metropolis reported 8,063 new cases, 1,763 more than Saturday's tally, taking the caseload here to 7,99,520, while the city's overall death toll stood at 16,377, as per official data.

