Ekta Kapoor reveals her Bollywood celeb crush, calls him ‘hotness ki machine’

Superstar, Ranveer Singh has won many hearts with his impeccable acting skills, dapper looks and charm. But this weekend on COLORS’ ‘The Big Picture’, our host is about to find out that he also rules the heart of the Queen of Indian television herself - Ekta Kapoor.

Yes, you read it right! Ekta confesses that she had a crush on Ranveer and says, “Maine pehli baar jab Ranveer ko dekha, maine inki casting director Shanoo ko call karke bola ki ‘yeh actor nahi hai, yeh ek hotness ki machine hai’!” Ranveer exclaims as he found himself reaching cloud nine, “Meri value badh gayi yaar!”, as everyone cheers in excitement!

The fun doesn’t end here. For the first time ever on the television screen, Ekta Kapoor will be seen dancing on her father Jeetendra’s hit numbers and doing his hook steps! Excited? Watching her groove like there’s no tomorrow, leaves Ranveer absolutely thrilled, and he says, “Kya kya nahi dekh liya iss manch ne! Ekta Kapoor Jeetendra ji ke steps kar rahi hai!” He then calls Jeetendra’s dance steps ‘iconic’ and ‘legendary’, while Ekta nods in agreement.

Meanwhile on work front, Ranveer, who was recently seen in an extended cameo in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', will be headlining the Kabir Khan directorial '83' as Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev. His upcoming projects also include Dharma Productions' 'Takht' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 01:54 PM IST