Ekta Kapoor extends support to paparazzi by transferring money into their bank accounts

After Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Shetty, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has extended financial aid to Bollywood paparazzi and transferred money directly into their accounts.
Popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle and thanked Balaji Telefilms' head honcho. He wrotte, "While we are under crisis and jobs at stake, it's good to see individuals like #ektakapoor coming and helping us in our difficult times. With no work and the crisis not slowing down Ekta has directly sent payment to our boys bank account. This was well appreciated as it has become difficult to pay salaries now."
Ekta Kapoor also took to the comments section and wrote, "We all will get out of this ! When d going gets tough the tough get going! Will soon see u n ur boys on job! JAI MATA DI ! Take care viral"
A user commented, "Hrithik was the one to initiate this and now everyone is also coming forward to contribute, thanks for setting the precedent Hrithik. And thank you to all those people who are helping others in this time of crisis."
Another wrote, "Dats so good of her! There are people who gives back what they got from audience and fame! kudos!"
Ekta had also said she will be letting go of her one-year salary of Rs 2.5 crores so as to provide financial aid to her co-workers in her company Balaji Telefilms.
"The impact of corona crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large. It is my first and foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers and daily wage workers, who work at Balaji Telefilms and who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow," Ekta said in a statement posted on Twitter.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)