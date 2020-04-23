Ekta Kapoor extends support to paparazzi by transferring money into their bank accounts

After Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Shetty, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has extended financial aid to Bollywood paparazzi and transferred money directly into their accounts.

Popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle and thanked Balaji Telefilms' head honcho. He wrotte, "While we are under crisis and jobs at stake, it's good to see individuals like #ektakapoor coming and helping us in our difficult times. With no work and the crisis not slowing down Ekta has directly sent payment to our boys bank account. This was well appreciated as it has become difficult to pay salaries now."

Ekta Kapoor also took to the comments section and wrote, "We all will get out of this ! When d going gets tough the tough get going! Will soon see u n ur boys on job! JAI MATA DI ! Take care viral"