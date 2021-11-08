Ekta Kapoor dedicates Padma Shri Award to her parents Jeetendra and Shobha: 'They believed in me with their whole heart'

Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor received the Padma Shri Award on Monday (November 8) for her contribution to the field of performing arts at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.

She was felicitated for her contribution in the field of television, films and digital content. Ekta was accompanied by her father Jeetendra for the prestigious ceremony.

Sharing her emotions on this big achievement, Ekta said in a statement, "It is an absolute honour to receive the Fourth Highest Civilian Award for my humble contribution in the field of performing arts. It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. I want to dedicate this badge of honour to my two pillars of strength - my mom and dad. They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them, I am who I am!"

Ekta added further, "I am really overwhelmed with all the love and accolades that are coming my way. I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly - the audience, for believing in me and supporting me. I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that has fuelled my ambition and dreams."

Ekta's fans and audiences have loved her growth as a nuanced producer and right from the get go she has been spectacular.

Having tons of stuff coming up between 2021 and 2022 featuring big names in her upcoming projects including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria amongst many others, to now bagging this remarkable achievement, Ekta has added another feather in her cap.

The list of Padma Shri awardees from the entertainment industry also includes filmmaker Karan Johar, musician Adnan Sami, actress Kangana Ranaut, and singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who will receive the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 06:37 PM IST